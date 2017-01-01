Big Changes:



• Completely new cartography

• Completely new aeronautical data

• new airport directory

• new overview maps

• new Captain's Corner

• Expanded Area

• 16 additional pages cartography

• now 224 pages content◦158 pages maps

◦ 39 pages Captain's Corner

◦ 27 pages overviews



• complete Atlas is printed in color

• with ICAO-codes, waypoints, VOR's,

NDB's, etc.

• restricted, prohibited and danger areas

• High quality, foiled cover

• size 20 x 28cm / 8 x 11 inch

• 29.99 EUR incl. 7% VAT + p&h